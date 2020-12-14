Can’t gloss over impending NBFC crisis

India’s shadow banking sector or non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continue to be stressed. This has ramifications not only for the sector but will affect the nation’s economic recovery. Several major finance firms have collapsed in the recent past including IL&FS, whose bankruptcy is still sending shivers down Indian finance’s spine.

An alarmed RBI is keeping a close watch on the most important shadow banks to check for signs of distress and has imposed strict conditions for dividend distribution, which will see most of them unable to give any pay-outs to stockholders this year.

More shadow bank collapses could undermine faith in our financial marketplace and see further tightening of credit, especially for small businesses, which depend on NBFCs for their funding needs. Ratings agency CRISIL estimates that stressed assets for the sector as on September 2020 stood at `1.6-1.8 lakh crore or up to 7.5% of the assets managed by our NBFCs. This is likely to rise considerably once the loan moratoriums are wound down.

While 2021 is expected to be a year of recovery, it is also likely to be a year when weaker corporates, hit by Covid, start reneging on loan repayments. As most NBFCs statutorily cannot raise money on their own and depend on banks for funds that they on-lend, fears about their health will see that tap drying up. Banks themselves are going through great stress due to Covid. India’s deposit-taking banks are expected to see their bad loans rise to 12.5% by next March and will need generous dollops of equity injections to be able to meet capital adequacy norms.

Under the circumstances, the RBI and government will have to take stock of the steps needed to resuscitate not only the banking sector but also the less organised shadow banking one. Extended moratoriums, a revolving fund for capital injection and forced consolidations to strengthen the sector are some of the ideas that financial thinkers and the government have been toying with. The better ideas among them need to be quickly fleshed out and implemented if India’s financial sector is to be saved from the ignominy of more collapses that cause panic in the marketplace in the coming years.