STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Can’t gloss over impending NBFC crisis

While 2021 is expected to be a year of recovery, it is also likely to be a year when weaker corporates, hit by Covid, start reneging on loan repayments.

Published: 14th December 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Money laundering: Banks, RBI officials and many more fell victim to the taxman and Enforcement Directorate sleuths during demonetisation.

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

India’s shadow banking sector or non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continue to be stressed. This has ramifications not only for the sector but will affect the nation’s economic recovery. Several major finance firms have collapsed in the recent past including IL&FS, whose bankruptcy is still sending shivers down Indian finance’s spine.

An alarmed RBI is keeping a close watch on the most important shadow banks to check for signs of distress and has imposed strict conditions for dividend distribution, which will see most of them unable to give any pay-outs to stockholders this year.

More shadow bank collapses could undermine faith in our financial marketplace and see further tightening of credit, especially for small businesses, which depend on NBFCs for their funding needs. Ratings agency CRISIL estimates that stressed assets for the sector as on September 2020 stood at `1.6-1.8 lakh crore or up to 7.5% of the assets managed by our NBFCs. This is likely to rise considerably once the loan moratoriums are wound down.

While 2021 is expected to be a year of recovery, it is also likely to be a year when weaker corporates, hit by Covid, start reneging on loan repayments. As most NBFCs statutorily cannot raise money on their own and depend on banks for funds that they on-lend, fears about their health will see that tap drying up. Banks themselves are going through great stress due to Covid. India’s deposit-taking banks are expected to see their bad loans rise to 12.5% by next March and will need generous dollops of equity injections to be able to meet capital adequacy norms.

Under the circumstances, the RBI and government will have to take stock of the steps needed to resuscitate not only the banking sector but also the less organised shadow banking one. Extended moratoriums, a revolving fund for capital injection and forced consolidations to strengthen the sector are some of the ideas that financial thinkers and the government have been toying with. The better ideas among them need to be quickly fleshed out and implemented if India’s financial sector is to be saved from the ignominy of more collapses that cause panic in the marketplace in the coming years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp