Politics of violence pushing Bengal down a dangerous slope

As there was no indication of shock or remorse, Amit Shah’s ministry summoned three senior officials from Bengal to Delhi to fix accountability.

Published: 14th December 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Police use water cannons to disperse protesting BJP workers in Siliguri, West Bengal on Monday | PTI

The stoning of BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal by alleged Trinamool goons and its brazening by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are indicators of the politics of violence the state continues to practice. Even if one were to go by her claim that it was the fallout of intra-BJP rivalry, the attack showed a complete failure of the law-and- order mechanism under her watch as chief minister.

As there was no indication of shock or remorse, Amit Shah’s ministry summoned three senior officials from Bengal to Delhi to fix accountability. When she promptly spiked it, showing her trademark combative side, the Modi government sought redeployment of three senior Bengal police officers on Central deputation, a fiat she cannot refuse as the Centre’s word is final on such matters. The three were in charge of security during Nadda’s trip, so we know who is wielding the long stick.

The attack is reminiscent of lumpen elements ruling the streets during the erstwhile Left Front government in the state, from whom Mamata wrested power. She also learned to mirror their tactics to stay in power. With state polls around the corner, her grip is being severely tested by a resurgent BJP. Both parties have been allegedly indulging in bloodsport for some time now, finishing off rival cadre in remote villages in their turf war, as had happened earlier in Kerala with defectors.

Yet, there was no crackdown, creating the impression that the violence had tacit government blessings.
One common streak between Mamata and the Modi-led BJP is their ruthless pursuit of power. That’s what has made the BJP a mean election machine and Mamata the loud, cantankerous bully. During her first shot at chief ministership, she saw Maoist influence in every corner.

That antagonism has since shifted to the BJP and the Hyderabad election outcome possibly added to her unease. Her hopes of leading the UPA one day are also fading as the wily Sharad Pawar’s candidature is being tossed around. And the highly expensive image makeover and strategy shift she tried to do by hiring consultant Prashant Kishor are yet to show results. Does the mercurial Didi at all realise that political violence in the long run will be counterproductive?

