Modi tugging at Tamil heartstrings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sprang a surprise while laying the foundation stone for the new Parliament building recently when he referred to the Chola-era stone inscriptions that have elaborated on grassroots-level governance in Uthiramerur, a small, quaint village 85 km from Chennai, as being an inspiration for democracy. The prime minister spoke about the practice of a highly sophisticated electoral system and even the existence of a written constitution during the reign of Parantaka Chola (907-955 AD) to prove a point about the country’s ancient wisdom when it comes to democracy.

This unexpected footnote not only warmed Tamil hearts, but seemed to have added another layer to the bonhomie that the ruling AIADMK has been sharing with the Modi dispensation. This was very evident when the state government turned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chennai into a celebratory event. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had sounded the alliance bugle while sharing the stage with Shah, an announcement that surprised even his party colleagues.

While the Uthiramerur reference was apt, it may be interesting to pore deeper into the multiple references the prime minister has made to Tamil literature, art and history recently. In July this year, he quoted the 766th couplet of the Tamil classic, Thirukkural, to kindle the fire of service among soldiers in the punishing cold of Ladakh. Last year, during his Independence Day speech, the PM had quoted another Thirukkural couplet to explain the importance of water. He has also launched Thai and Gujarati translations of the Thirukkural in the past. More recently, in his tribute to Bharathiyar during a festival to commemorate the poet’s 138 birth anniversary, he stressed on his verses that said “Tamil Language and Motherland India” are his two eyes.

That Modi is making efforts to reach out to Tamil sensitivities is obvious, as the state has resonated to identity politics. Whether or not the BJP can nibble away at the roots of Dravidian politics and carve out a significant space for itself remains to be seen.

