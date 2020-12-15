Panchayat poll season amid the raging pandemic  

It can’t get more grassroots than the panchayat elections here in India. A pandemic, an anticipated second wave, the clamour for a vaccine—none of these seem to deter the Election Commission, with the backing of the higher judiciary. The show must go on. Elections have their own logic and economics.

The panchayat, the very base of the Indian electoral pyramid, has no political parties contesting, certainly not with their symbols. But that’s just for the form. In reality, these are the most fiercely fought electoral battles for the political party system. Unless you capture the ground, how do you build your castles on it? Build anything, for that matter.

Often, the fate of an MP or the health of a party’s last mile presence gets decided through these panchayat polls. So campaigning is fierce, personal and door-to-door. Never mind the pandemic. Goa is counting its votes, Rajasthan has just finished. Maharashtra’s scheduled in January and Karnataka in December end. Ideally, if India had the wherewithal and rural India was better connected than it is, the panchayat polls should have been held online, or by post.

The campaign too could have been online. Instead, we have gone with the most archaic method possible: ballot papers. Not even EVMs: Those have their naysayers, but a pandemic isn’t exactly the time to debate this. And it’s not as if it’s cheap either: In Karnataka alone, the state poll panel has asked for `250 crore for the panchayat polls.

What’s stunning, though, is the phenomenon of auctioning of seats. Over some years now, this has been a growing trend—from panchayat posts to whole panchayats, everything is bid for, bought and sold, in open air. The going rate is anywhere between a few lakhs to a few crores. Indian elections really have their own logic and economics, which scale up from micro to macro.