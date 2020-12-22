STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Palaniswami has first-mover advantage as poll season begins in Tamil Nadu

The two leaders even overhauled the party apparatus by appointing new organising secretaries, bifurcating and trifurcating party districts for better coordination.

Published: 22nd December 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

The Tamil Nadu CM has officially kicked off the AIADMK’s campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections and set the ball rolling for one of the most interesting battles at the hustings in recent times. This is the first time Edappadi K Palaniswami is going to fight as AIADMK’s chief ministerial candidate. Earlier, the party had strategically unknotted a possible leadership tangle between him and his deputy O Panneerselvam to pave the way for a united front against multiple contestants.

The two leaders even overhauled the party apparatus by appointing new organising secretaries, bifurcating and trifurcating party districts for better coordination. They also stressed on the need to strengthen booth committees. It is to his credit that Palaniswami has been the only political leader in TN who has extensively traversed the state in recent months ever since the total lockdown was lifted in July, personally meeting those worst hit by the pandemic, such as farmers, women’s self-help groups, traders and MSME entrepreneurs.

He almost always added a dollop of human connect during his visits by getting off the car on many occasions to sink his feet into slushy farmlands, interacting with farmers and sometimes even advising passersby to compulsorily wear face masks. Apart from his frequent visits to hospitals, his announcement of 2,000 mini clinics across the state will be perceived as coming at an appropriate time. By these gestures, he seems to have branded himself as a grassroots leader, never missing an opportunity to convey this to his opponents as well. 

Further, by projecting TN as the favoured investment destination by signing deals worth more than Rs 50,000 crore, the CM has conveyed the message that his government is wedded to the concept of marrying agriculture with industrialisation.

However, his biggest talking points will be the announcement of 7.5% NEET reservation for students of government schools and the caste survey. Palaniswami was written off by political pundits the day he became CM, yet he showed surprising survival skills. The challenge now is to connect with the voters and convince them to give his party another shot at power. How well he goes about it and shakes off anti-incumbency remains to be seen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam AIADMK Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp