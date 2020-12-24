Time to build on the gains from J&K DDC elections

On the face of it, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, an amalgamation of political foes brought together by their opposition to the reading down of Article 370 and removal of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, has scored a major victory in the District Development Council elections in J&K. It has won more than 110 seats out of 280 while the BJP, its main rival, managed to bag only 74.

Of the 20 district councils, the PAGD has won control of nine, all in the Valley, while the BJP will head six councils, all in the Jammu region. The remaining five are up for grabs. But beyond the numbers, the message from the election is not an unqualified endorsement of the PAGD.

This is clear from the fact that the BJP, for the first time, managed to win three seats in Kashmir. For the saffron party, the restoration of Article 370 was a non-issue. So the fact that it managed to make inroads in the region shows there is a constituency that is willing to let the controversial constitutional provision be dead and buried.

The PAGD, whose sole election theme was the restoration of Article 370 and statehood, put up a strong performance in the Valley, underlining that the issues are still relevant. But at the same time, the BJP’s debut in the region also represents a rejection of the alliance and its core beliefs. It’s true the state government employed many dirty tricks to scuttle the PAGD’s prospects.

In the name of security and threats from militants, it convinced the alliance’s candidates to not move outdoors to campaign and remain confined to “safe houses” while the security forces allowed BJP candidates to canvass. But even so, the elections were mostly, if not completely, free and fair and the results are a true reflection of the mood on the ground.

The time now is to build on the gains from the DDC elections. The healthy turnout even in the Kashmir Valley shows the people are ready to put Article 370 behind them and look ahead. The J&K government’s immediate task must be to bring development, jobs and security. After this, it should look to building trust and winning hearts.

