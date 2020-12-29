STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Food for thought in Bedi’s outburst

The practice of naming cricket stadiums after politicians and administrators of the game is not new in India.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bishan Singh Bedi

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi (File | PTI)

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has installed a statue of its late president Arun Jaitley. It has come up at the stadium previously called Feroz Shah Kotla, which has also been named after the BJP stalwart who held various important portfolios as a central minister, including finance and defence. The practice of naming cricket stadiums after politicians and administrators of the game is not new in India. It has been going on for decades. But Bishan Singh Bedi’s denouncement of the decision to install Jaitley’s statue instead of a cricketer’s has rekindled this debate.

None of India’s 25-odd international cricket venues are named after players. There are stands or gates bearing their names in five or six places. Statues in sports arenas are rare in India, other than those of late cricketers D B Deodhar and C K Nayudu in Pune and Vizag. While Jaitley’s might well be the first life-size statue of an administrator, there are many stadiums named after cricket officials and politicians of different eras and parties. Some of these politicians had no connection to cricket. In contrast, the effort to preserve the memory of cricketers and players in general is unmistakable in the major venues of England, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand. Stadiums, stands, bowling ends, walkways, plaques, photographs and statues, noted players are remembered in various forms in these places.

The Indian subcontinent has been averse to this idea. The story is similar in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Sports nomenclature has historically been a tool for political propaganda in this region. Being the most popular sport, cricket is a natural target. From a broader perspective, the former India captain and legendary spinner’s outburst is a shout against this practice. Administrators play an important role, but they are not meant to get the public to watch the game. That is done by performers on the field, who engage fans, generate revenues and inspire future generations to take up sport. Bedi’s tirade may not change anything, but it reminds one that sidestepping cricketers when it comes to preserving memory is not cricket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp