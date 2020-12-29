STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Not just Economic, Political stimulus too in short supply

A driverless metro rail was inaugurated in Delhi on Monday, with much fanfare.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Money laundering: Banks, RBI officials and many more fell victim to the taxman and Enforcement Directorate sleuths during demonetisation.

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

A driverless metro rail was inaugurated in Delhi on Monday, with much fanfare. Sooner rather than later, such driverless marvels will surely ply on metro tracks elsewhere in the country, using perhaps ‘one nation, one card’. But before such oneness of purpose is achieved, the pandemic-ridden economy has to 
be vaccinated. The RBI has suggested some above-the-line fiscal stimulus to stimulate growth. 

Now that the economy, apparently on auto-pilot, is showing signs of picking up, the government might as well act. The stagnating demand side of the economy too is showing some signs of life, even if nowhere near pre-Covid levels. All this, experts feel, is largely sui generis, unless those direct transfers of Rs 600-2,000 to individual bank accounts are suddenly spurring demand for FMCG products, which is one of the greenshoot areas. But who can pressurise or persuade the government to act now? The main opposition party, the Congress, itself runs with no pilot. Its leader is only occasionally visible. After a few rallies in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi was so exhausted that a private holiday at sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Shimla home was needed. Soon thereafter, he was tending to his mother Sonia Gandhi, who had to take refuge in Goa to avoid Delhi’s polluted air. 

Now he’s off to Milan, to take care of his grandmom. While all this is very touching, an opposition leader constantly putting his family above his political duties is less than common, if not a bit odd. Particularly when the Congress and the opposition space it holds looks empty and indecisive because of Rahul’s flights of fancy. Every individual deserves me-time, but not as a public statement or at the cost of public commitments, like say the 136th foundation day of his own party. Twitter can’t be a tool for public engagement. Like the economy, the Congress party too seems to be in need of a stimulus package to bounce back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp