Infectious UK strain under control, but don’t let guard down

The government now has to track, trace, isolate and treat all those who could have come in contact with those infected by the UK variant.

Published: 30th December 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai coronavirus cases

Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

There will be a temptation in some quarters to press the panic button over the news that six people who have returned to India from the UK are infected by the new Covid-19 strain. The view among these elements will be that the nation is back to square one, when the first case of the coronavirus was detected in Kerala on January 30. Yes, it’s back to the drawing board of sorts.

The government now has to track, trace, isolate and treat all those who could have come in contact with those infected by the UK variant. The exposed people will have to be identified and a close watch is to be kept on all those who interacted with them. But painting grim scenarios is not what is needed at this hour. The government has so far acted with alacrity and appropriately on the new variant.

As soon as Covid cases spiked in southeast England as a result of the new strain, it banned flights from the UK as an interim measure and followed it up with a detailed standard operating procedure to state governments. Now that the variant has been confirmed in India, what is needed are sane voices and informed dissemination of facts.

What is known of the new strain so far is that it is more transmissible than the original virus but there is no evidence yet that it causes a more intense illness or leads to a higher fatality rate. So the main cause of concern as of now is that the UK strain could reverse the downward trend in fresh cases if the affected people have transmitted the disease to others.

This could push up new cases requiring hospitalisation, stretching the health infrastructure all over again.
By all accounts, the vaccines that have been developed are not only effective, but safe with hardly any side effects. They have already been launched in a number of countries while it could be a matter of only a few days before they arrive in India. In the meantime, both the government and the public must not let down their guard and squander away the gains of the last few months.

Comments

