Putting bad banks in perspective

This means most resolutions saw bank capital erode as good money was written off on the portion of the loan that never came back.

As American poet Ogden Nash once said, “Some debts are fun when you are acquiring them, but none are fun when you set about retiring them.” For India’s state-run banks, one can substitute the word ‘acquiring’ with ‘giving’ and you have the story of their existentialist crisis in a nutshell. With a gross NPA level of 9.7% as of September 2020, which is set to rise to far more alarming levels next year, India’s public sector banks desperately need a way of cleaning up their balance sheet.

No wonder both bankers who wish to begin life anew without red ink on their books and businesses whose debt the banks are laden with have been cajoling the government to set up a ‘bad bank’ that would take over the bad loans or NPAs at book value and leave everyone with a clean slate. The idea is that the bad bank will either hire professionals to turn around the badly run companies that became bad debts or will sell these firms piecemeal and get good value for the accumulated debt.

The problem with this theory is that way before the pandemic, which left most companies and people short of cash, bankers used the powerful new insolvency law to try and cash in on their bad or doubtful debts but gained pennies for pounds lent out. The hair-cuts that banks had to take in realising their loans were even more painful than the bad loans themselves—as much as 70% in some cases.

This means most resolutions saw bank capital erode as good money was written off on the portion of the loan that never came back. There is no reason why a bad bank will do a better job than insolvency resolution professionals or the many asset reconstruction companies that do the same task today. The bad bank idea may well end up like a flyover that takes the traffic jam from one end of the street to another without resolving it.

In the process, bankers clamouring for the new bad bank would hardly learn the lesson about not giving out doubtful loans against doubtful projects. The end result could be another round of uninformed lending where banks and bankers make the same mistakes they committed in the last two decades as they rush to build their loan portfolios in the years ahead with their squeaky clean balance sheets shorn of the shame of the bad decisions made before.

