K Chandrasekhar Rao’s somersault on farm laws

There is a clear dichotomy in Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decisions on the agriculture front. On the one hand, he builds excellent irrigation infrastructure like the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, provides Rythu Bandhu, a crop subsidy of Rs 10,000 per acre for the two crop seasons, and 24X7 free power supply to all agriculture pumps.

On the other, he recently decided against proactively procuring paddy and other crops. He says that the government incurred a loss of Rs 7,500 crore this season and points out that buying and selling are outside its purview since it is not a business enterprise. The decision is in line with the new Central farm laws asking farmers to sell their produce wherever they want.

Yet, not very long ago, KCR breathed fire at the BJP, claiming that the new laws hurt the interests of the farmers. He even supported the Bharat Bandh, and his son and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao led the agitation to block vehicular traffic on national highways. But by taking a U-turn now, he has given a handle to the opposition to attack him as being anti-farmer.

In another such decision, KCR scrapped his regulated farming policy in just a matter of one agriculture season, though he had consulted experts before announcing the policy. But after the kharif season was over and the farmers landed up with tonnes of superfine variety of rice that they grew on his government’s advice, he realised he had unwittingly walked into trouble.

The superfine variety of rice entailed high investment with less yield. This resulted in the cost of production shooting up, but both millers and the state government did not want to purchase the paddy at a price higher than MSP, which was `1,880 per quintal. Having burnt his fingers in both procurement and regulated farming, KCR seems to have come in support of the Central farm laws, saying they would be a reality sooner or later. Being pally with the BJP has its advantages.