Profit should not come in the way of mandatory airbags

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed that passenger seat airbags would be compulsory for all new car models manufactured after April 1 next year. For the existing models, the compliance is proposed from 1 June 2021. The ministry, which issued a draft notification on Tuesday, has sought stakeholders’ feedback on the new norm a year after the Centre made driver side airbags mandatory last July. The government’s plan is more than welcome.

This safety feature is mandatory in many countries but Indians have been deprived of this crucial addition in passenger cars because of a multitude of factors. Availability of technology and expensive components are some of the reasons, but cost escalation by automakers has primarily driven buyers away from seeking vehicles with airbags, which is rendered an optional feature.

In fact, after the ministry issued the draft notification, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations was quick to point out that the move will lead to a rise in prices. It suggested manufacturers absorb the costs so that sales that have already been hit by the pandemic are not impacted. Vehicle manufacturers shying away from installing dual airbags is not just an Indian phenomenon. In the US, where it is mandatory, vehicle majors took their time to add this feature.

India, though, has strong reasons to make this feature compulsory. Our roads continue to be the worst and the Road Accidents in India Report, 2019, vouches for that. With 1,51,113 road fatalities, the country tops the list in the entire world. At least 24,113 persons who died in accidents were users of cars, taxis, vans and light motor vehicles.

Airbags are known to reduce fatalities by 30% in case of head-on collisions and pricing should not come in the way of it becoming a permanent and must-have feature in India. The Centre has shown considerable alacrity in reinforcing safety features by way of a string of measures over the last few years to reduce deaths and injuries in road mishaps. It’s about time automakers too came on board, shunning profit motives.