STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Profit should not come in the way of mandatory airbags

This safety feature is mandatory in many countries but Indians have been deprived of this crucial addition in passenger cars because of a multitude of factors.

Published: 31st December 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

A recalled Takata airbag inflator removed it from a Honda Pilot is shown at the AutoNation Honda dealership service department in Miami, Florida. (File Photo | AP)

A recalled Takata airbag inflator removed it from a Honda Pilot is shown at the AutoNation Honda dealership service department in Miami, Florida. (File Photo | AP)

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed that passenger seat airbags would be compulsory for all new car models manufactured after April 1 next year. For the existing models, the compliance is proposed from 1 June 2021. The ministry, which issued a draft notification on Tuesday, has sought stakeholders’ feedback on the new norm a year after the Centre made driver side airbags mandatory last July. The government’s plan is more than welcome.

This safety feature is mandatory in many countries but Indians have been deprived of this crucial addition in passenger cars because of a multitude of factors. Availability of technology and expensive components are some of the reasons, but cost escalation by automakers has primarily driven buyers away from seeking vehicles with airbags, which is rendered an optional feature.

In fact, after the ministry issued the draft notification, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations was quick to point out that the move will lead to a rise in prices. It suggested manufacturers absorb the costs so that sales that have already been hit by the pandemic are not impacted. Vehicle manufacturers shying away from installing dual airbags is not just an Indian phenomenon. In the US, where it is mandatory, vehicle majors took their time to add this feature.

India, though, has strong reasons to make this feature compulsory. Our roads continue to be the worst and the Road Accidents in India Report, 2019, vouches for that. With 1,51,113 road fatalities, the country tops the list in the entire world. At least 24,113 persons who died in accidents were users of cars, taxis, vans and light motor vehicles.

Airbags are known to reduce fatalities by 30% in case of head-on collisions and pricing should not come in the way of it becoming a permanent and must-have feature in India. The Centre has shown considerable alacrity in reinforcing safety features by way of a string of measures over the last few years to reduce deaths and injuries in road mishaps. It’s about time automakers too came on board, shunning profit motives. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp