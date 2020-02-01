Home Opinions Editorials

Information key to tackling new virus

The current ‘novel Coronavirus’ is from the same family of deadly viruses that caused the 2002 SARS outbreak and the 2014 MERS outbreak.

Published: 01st February 2020 04:00 AM

Coronaviruses are not new. The current ‘novel Coronavirus’ is from the same family of deadly viruses that caused the 2002 SARS outbreak and the 2014 MERS outbreak. This was first reported from China’s Wuhan and has not been encountered before. The WHO has declared this coronavirus a global health emergency as it has spread so far to over 20 nations including India, which reported its first case in Kerala on Thursday.

Going by the data at hand, there is no reason for panic, yet. The mortality rate of this coronavirus is just 3%, far less compared to the whopping 35% fatality rate of MERS and near 10% of SARS. Experts, however, warn the numbers could go up if the situation is wrongly managed. The primary trouble at this point is that there is no treatment available for this disease, which begins with flu-like symptoms and culminates in organ failure.

Vaccines are out of the question as even if virologists begin working on one today, it would take at least a year before the product hits the market. Delivery to third-world nations would take longer. A Chinese firm has started work to develop ‘neutralising antibodies’. It claims preliminary studies show success in treating the disease. But it would take at least six months for the product to hit the market. In the meantime, practitioners are considering using a combination of drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, originally used against HIV. Small trials have shown the drugs to be effective in reducing the severity of SARS and MERS. Hoping it will work, Wuhan doctors have started a randomised controlled trial of these drugs.

Meanwhile, complicating public understanding further, the Ministry of AYUSH has asked people to use homeopathy and unani medicines for “prevention” and “symptomatic management” of the disease. This “advisory” has met with heavy criticism from medical practitioners. The Central and state health officials must work in tandem to create scientific awareness amongst the public to avail treatment in case of an outbreak and also contain the disease. Misinformation could result in loss of several lives.

