Don’t trim bird sanctuary’s wings

The Tamil Nadu forest department’s proposal to trim the 5-km buffer zone around the Vedanthangal bird sanctuary to 3 km has yet again brought to the forefront the volatile discourse on the sensitive line between ecology and livelihood. The Vedanthangal lake, which officially became a bird sanctuary on 8 July 1998, is 75 km from Chennai, and comprises 30 hectares of the main tank and 5 km of buffer zone. The buffer zone is a no-go area for any kind of activity so as to prevent disturbance to the birds. It means there can be no industrial activity within the zone, small or large.

But attempts to squeeze buffer zones have been made across India at all sanctuaries by real-estate sharks. Which is why the latest explanation, that villagers around Vedanthangal have not been taking care of the buffer zone as it does not offer livelihood options, ought to be taken with dollops of salt. The forest department wants to incentivise the villagers by allowing industries and construction projects within the 2-km belt, so as to offer livelihood options that it hopes would prod them to support the upkeep of the sanctuary that has been hosting migratory birds for ages. But the whole idea is to keep the place away from human intervention, so the sudden concern about villagers not doing their bit for the sanctuary sounds a little odd. Another argument by the forest department, that migratory birds have been nesting in the lake and not on the buffer zone, makes one wonder which side they are really on. Why they would ever want to reduce their turf is anybody’s guess.

No wonder bird watchers and activists are up in arms. Fortunately, the proposal cannot be implemented unless the National Board for Wildlife is on the same page. The board ought to take a holistic view because tampering with the buffer zone could gradually restrict the flow of water into the rain-fed Vedanthangal lake, which hosts around 90 species of birds that migrate each year. Is the development trade-off worth the price?