Fitness headache for the BCCI  

Though the Indian cricket establishment is basking in the glory of clinching a 5-0 win in the T20I series in New Zealand, it has headaches to address. There are snags in its injury management system. Either in detection or in the course of rehabilitation, problems are occurring at an alarming rate. Wriddhiman Saha had to undergo surgery after his shoulder injury went unnoticed for a while. It was also not diagnosed on time that Bhuvneshwar Kumar had sports hernia, which needed operation.

There were conflicting reports on the recovery status of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Although the former is back, nobody knows when Pandya will be. With the T20 World Cup coming up in October, these are worrying signs.Ever since injuries became part of a sportsman’s career, methods have been developed to prevent and minimise the damage. Remember David Beckham spending time in a low-oxygen tent to recover from a broken leg before the 2002 World Cup? The BCCI has the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to address these things.

Going by examples, it can’t be called very efficient in monitoring or speeding up the recovery process. Pandya, for example, was declared fit only to be deemed otherwise a few days later. Of late, the increasing involvement of IPL teams and their professionals in the rehabilitation programme has complicated matters, since the priorities of these franchises and the national team are different.

Busy plotting changes in the new constitution, the BCCI bosses will do well to start thinking of a revamp of its injury management system. Given the cricket calendar, there are bound to be muscle pulls, stress fractures and other niggles. Since the BCCI is subjecting its players to this gruelling schedule, it becomes its responsibility to make sure that they last long enough.

Over the years, the fitness assessment mechanism has gone neglected and little attention has been paid to improving what was in place. With a former national captain heading it, this BCCI regime is expected to handle this aspect better than predecessors. However, other than routine announcements, Sourav Ganguly is still to do anything in this regard.