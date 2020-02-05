Home Opinions Editorials

Letting down our soldiers on siachen glacier 

According to data compiled by the Army, two soldiers die every month on an average due to the weather.

Published: 05th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

The latest CAG report tabled in Parliament on Monday is a sad commentary on the lack of seriousness on the part of the government and the Army towards the troops deployed in Siachen, the world’s highest battleground. The CAG has pulled up government agencies on several counts. It has pointed out that the soldiers lacked special ration, compromising the calorie intake of jawans by as high as 82%.

The report also notes that there was a “critical shortage” between 62% and 98% in snow goggles, that the troops were not issued multi-purpose boots, and old versions of face masks, jackets and sleeping bags were procured. The list of shortfalls is longer but suffice it to say that the government comes out in very poor light. It is well known that it is not the enemy but extreme weather conditions on the icy heights that kill our soldiers in Siachen.

According to data compiled by the Army, two soldiers die every month on an average due to the weather. Overall, 869 men have died serving at the glacier between 1984 and 2015, including 33 officers, 54 junior commissioned officers and 782 other personnel. Given the cold statistics coupled with the fact that Pakistan is unlikely to give up its designs on capturing the glacier, it is imperative that the best equipment is provided to the soldiers at Siachen.

The cost of defending the glacier is huge. According to estimates, around `1,000 crore is spent every year to keep it secure. But the monetary cost is offset by the huge advantage India has against both Pakistan and China by occupying Siachen. The glacier falls between Baltistan in PoK and Shaksgam Valley that Pakistan ceded to China. India’s control of the glacier means China and Pakistan cannot link up in order to threaten India’s security. So the government, which repeatedly avows its commitment to national security, should ensure that it does its duty to the troops at Siachen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp