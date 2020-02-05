Letting down our soldiers on siachen glacier 

The latest CAG report tabled in Parliament on Monday is a sad commentary on the lack of seriousness on the part of the government and the Army towards the troops deployed in Siachen, the world’s highest battleground. The CAG has pulled up government agencies on several counts. It has pointed out that the soldiers lacked special ration, compromising the calorie intake of jawans by as high as 82%.

The report also notes that there was a “critical shortage” between 62% and 98% in snow goggles, that the troops were not issued multi-purpose boots, and old versions of face masks, jackets and sleeping bags were procured. The list of shortfalls is longer but suffice it to say that the government comes out in very poor light. It is well known that it is not the enemy but extreme weather conditions on the icy heights that kill our soldiers in Siachen.

According to data compiled by the Army, two soldiers die every month on an average due to the weather. Overall, 869 men have died serving at the glacier between 1984 and 2015, including 33 officers, 54 junior commissioned officers and 782 other personnel. Given the cold statistics coupled with the fact that Pakistan is unlikely to give up its designs on capturing the glacier, it is imperative that the best equipment is provided to the soldiers at Siachen.

The cost of defending the glacier is huge. According to estimates, around `1,000 crore is spent every year to keep it secure. But the monetary cost is offset by the huge advantage India has against both Pakistan and China by occupying Siachen. The glacier falls between Baltistan in PoK and Shaksgam Valley that Pakistan ceded to China. India’s control of the glacier means China and Pakistan cannot link up in order to threaten India’s security. So the government, which repeatedly avows its commitment to national security, should ensure that it does its duty to the troops at Siachen.