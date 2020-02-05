Home Opinions Editorials

Thalinomics and odisha’s failure

The Economic Survey, under the Narendra Modi government, continues to innovate when it comes to macroeconomic analysis.

The Economic Survey, under the Narendra Modi government, continues to innovate when it comes to macroeconomic analysis. The latest is Thalinomics, which looks at the affordability of a plateful of healthy food across states. The thali analysis, which factored in the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers and weighted price of ingredients based on NSSO household data as well as fuel, shows the average price of a plate— both vegetarian and non-vegetarian—has dropped significantly since 2015-16, though it registered a rise in 2019. This has enabled a household of five members consuming two plates a day to save `10,887 per year for vegetarian thalis and `11,787 for the ones with fish and meat.

The Economic Survey indicates reforms ushered in by the Centre in the agriculture sector have led to enhanced productivity and marketing efficiency making meals more affordable. Jharkhand, it says, provides the cheapest thali and requires just about 25% of a daily wage-earner’s income. Odisha, however, does not fare as well as the thali is costlier in the state and consumes 50-75% of a workers’s daily earnings.

That is primarily due to Odisha’s overdependence on other states for essential commodities. Despite being an agrarian economy, the state is heavily reliant on West Bengal for potato, a staple in Odia households. For onions, it cannot do without Maharashtra. The fish-loving Odisha’s supplies come mostly from Andhra. So prices and availability of key commodities continue to be at the mercy of other states as well as traders. Sample this: The state claimed to have produced about 3.78 lakh tonnes of onions in 2018-19 against a requirement of 3 lakh tonnes.

When the nation faced an onion crisis last year, Odias were in tears as prices hit `150 per kg. Traders say the government fudged data as Odisha produces just about 80,000 tonnes and three-fourth is procured by Chhattisgarh traders. Interestingly, the much-hyped Potato Mission launched in 2015-16 to achieve self-reliance drew a cipher within a year. Despite several bigticket agri schemes, Odisha does not have enough cold storages leaving farmers in the lurch. Thalinomics may have just scratched the surface but it has exposed Odisha’s failure in self-sufficiency.

