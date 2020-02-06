Home Opinions Editorials

Widening access to safe abortions

The Cabinet’s nod for long-pending proposed amendments to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, is a progressive and necessary step.

Published: 06th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

The Cabinet’s nod for long-pending proposed amendments to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, is a progressive and necessary step. The most significant proposal in the Bill, which is to be introduced in Parliament this Budget session, is to allow abortions to be done up to 24 weeks of gestation—four more weeks than at present—for vulnerable women. This includes survivors of sexual assault and women with disabilities. The Bill also proposes that the upper limit will not apply in cases of substantial foetal abnormalities diagnosed by a medical board. Further, the Bill says that only one medical practitioner’s nod is required for an abortion up to 20 weeks. Two medical practitioners need to sign off on an abortion between 20-24 weeks. 

These are important proposals and would go a long way towards widening access to safe abortions in India. Too many, including children who have been sexually assaulted, have been forced to move the courts to terminate a pregnancy and have sometimes been left with no choice but to carry the pregnancy to term. The Bill acknowledges the developments in medical technology that allow for safe termination even at a later stage. However, as always, the devil will be in the details. 

Despite abortion being legal in India, a paper published in the British Medical Journal Global Health in May 2019 found, in its secondary analysis of government data in nine high-burden states where the average abortion rate is 4.8%, that a whopping 67% were unsafe. The study found that place of residence, religion, caste, age, education and socioeconomic status all affected the odds of a woman having an unsafe abortion, which is the fourth leading cause of maternal death globally. For the progressive changes proposed by the Bill to reach all women in India, it is imperative that the government study the barriers to widen access. Similarly the government must also study the POCSO act and examine whether its mandatory reporting provision and effective criminalisation of consensual underage sex are also depriving vulnerable girls of access to medical, including safe abortion, services. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp