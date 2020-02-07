Home Opinions Editorials

Education wins over studies in TN  

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to rescind its earlier announcement to conduct board exams for Classes 5 and 8 is a step in the right direction.

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to rescind its earlier announcement to conduct board exams for Classes 5 and 8 is a step in the right direction. This rethink is after the government received feedback from parents, educationists, students and even some schools. The state announced board exams for these classes, citing two reasons: one, teachers would be more alert and regular in completing the syllabus; and two, students would be more focussed on studies. Though education department officials said students would not be detained in the first three years, this still went against the government’s earlier stand. The no-detention policy, experts felt, was becoming an impediment to the quality of education being imparted in schools apart from bringing in complacency among a section of teachers. 

But the flip side of this decision was that it was going to add unnecessary pressure on children who are as young as 10 when they step into Class 5. The decision had raised a lot of concern among parents, teachers and psychological counsellors. They felt the pressure of exams would not only burn out the children at a tender age, but rob them of pleasures of childhood and restrict even their playtime. But the most affected would have been children from underprivileged families as they would have found it difficult to cope.

The pressure of exams might have even resulted in them resisting going to school, resulting in a possible spike in dropout rates. So the state’s intention to improve focus and sincerity may have become counterproductive. Moreover, the system may have stunted the thirst for knowledge as it would have promoted rote learning to somehow pass the exams. Studies might have happened, but education would have suffered. TN has been a frontrunner in enabling a nutritious noon meal scheme and free education for all. The current move is certainly a sensible step towards ensuring students stay on in school to complete their education and not drift away due to pressure.

