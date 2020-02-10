Home Opinions Editorials

Budgetary boost in fight against air pollution  

The air quality in Delhi is still in the ‘very poor’ category. India, thanks to its capital, has reached a stage where environment is an election issue.

Published: 10th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

The air quality in Delhi is still in the ‘very poor’ category. India, thanks to its capital, has reached a stage where environment is an election issue. A CSDS survey done in December pointed out that bad air would be one of the issues influencing the outcome of the Delhi elections. But the problem is not just confined to Delhi. With nearly 76% of Indians living in places that do not meet the prescribed air quality standards, and nearly one in eight deaths in 2017 being attributed to exposure to polluted air, environmental concerns will soon influence national elections too.

In a welcome move at this juncture, the Centre has accepted that air pollution is a ‘major concern’, and allocated a substantial `4,400 crore in the Union Budget for the current financial year to deal with the problem. The money will be used to encourage states to formulate their own plan to ensure clean air. It’s at this juncture that Tamil Nadu has released its draft action plan on climate change. While the plan mostly focuses on climate adaptation, including pollution abatement policies in the draft will help the state get Central funding to clean up the air. This could be crucial for industrial clusters of Manali and Ranipet in TN, which are critically polluted, and have been struggling to find funding and resources to mitigate pollution. 

In yet another crucial move, the Union finance minister also warned that thermal power plants that do not meet environmental norms would be shut down. Soon after, the Central Pollution Control Board issued warnings to 14 plants across six states, including to the North Chennai Thermal Power Station. The environment ministry has also notified that it has shut down 170 old and polluting power stations to meet India’s emission norms. The budgetary boost to fight air pollution and regulatory action against traditional polluters are a cue: States need to buck up and start acting aggressively implementing new technologies that reduce air pollution, considering that the Centre has addressed the persistent problem of lack of funding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp