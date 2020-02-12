Home Opinions Editorials

Focusing on issues that touch people’s lives helps AAP

Welfare deliverables yield electoral dividends, macroeconomic interventions need not necessarily win elections.

Published: 12th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind kejriwal addresses the supporters at AAP headquarters in New Delhi

Arvind kejriwal addresses the supporters at AAP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Welfare deliverables yield electoral dividends, macroeconomic interventions need not necessarily win elections. Tangible work on the ground wins public goodwill, intangible and ideological appeals cannot be a substitute for a result-oriented election agenda. Local issues matter in state elections, national issues don’t. This seems to be the message of the Delhi Assembly election results, which have given Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party, the Aam Aadmi Party, a third term to rule the national capital. Less than a year after the AAP was drubbed in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, when it drew a blank and garnered only 18% of the vote share, the party has bounced back with a bang, its performance only a shade worse than its 2015 showing.

The message from the Delhi elections as well as the ones in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and even Haryana is loud and clear: The Indian voter has begun to make a distinction between who they want at the national level and in the states. Just because the electorate gave a massive mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the national elections does not necessarily mean that the voters think Modi and his party are best suited for them when it comes to choosing a state leader.

The AAP’s campaign showcased its remarkable work in education, health, free water, subsidised power and free bus rides for women. Added to this were the Delhi government’s successful steps in weeding out retail corruption from daily life through doorstep delivery of public services such as driving licence, birth and death certificates, and caste documents. All of them are local issues that touch the lives of the people. In contrast, the BJP, bereft of city-based issues and a recognisable local face, relied on nationalism and the top leadership’s personal appeal. Both came a cropper.

But Kejriwal has his task cut out in his third stint. For all the good work his government has done in many areas, there are several others he needs to pay urgent attention to, like public transport, infrastructure and pollution. Delhiites will hope he delivers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp