The Andhra council drama

The discretionary power used by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman M A Sharif to refer bills pertaining to the decentralisation of administration is snowballing into a major controversy with the potential to trigger a constitutional crisis. As things stand, the Budget session of the state Legislature likely to begin in three weeks looks set to be hijacked by this issue as both the ruling YSRC and the TDP, which has the majority in the Upper House, refuse to budge an inch.

Had the TDP followed due procedure in the Council during the last session by moving a motion for the select committee, this stand-off might not have arisen. Sharif, a long-time member of the party before he assumed office, then referred the bills while conceding that procedures were not followed, much to the chagrin of the YSRC. The government, feeling short-changed, insists the Chairman has exceeded his brief, arguing that the House Business rule he invoked doesn’t confer upon him discretionary power to constitute a select committee the way he wants to.

The deadlock prompted a furious state government to adopt a resolution to abolish the Upper House in the last Assembly session. If Parliament passes the relevant Bill, the controversy will die a natural death. If not, it is more than likely to end up in court. The latest twist is the rejection of the Chairman’s directives by the Legislature Secretary; this can only be seen as farcical.

Viewed in the context of the role Speakers have played on defection of MLAs in several states in recent years, including AP and Manipur, it is time to debate the powers of the Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman. The Supreme Court has suggested Parliament seriously consider amending the Constitution to substitute the Speaker as arbiter of disputes with a permanent tribunal. It applies equally to the Council Chairman. Unfortunately, almost all the parties are guilty of abusing these constitutional offices. Having a debate on the issue would be a good start to redeeming themselves.