Delta firewall for tn farmers

Published: 13th February 2020 04:00 AM

The declaration of Cauvery Delta as a protected special agriculture zone has come as a major relief for farmers who have been protesting against the hydrocarbon projects in the fertile region, also called the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu. Their jubilation is buttressed by the fact that last year’s good rains have resulted in a prosperous samba season. The decision, aimed at ensuring food security in the state, will prevent non-agricultural projects in the region. “I am a farmer and the state government would never give permission for any project that would affect the livelihood of farmers,” TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said, referring to the hydrocarbon projects in the delta. His administration will consult legal experts to introduce a special legislation in this regard. 

On the political front, with Assembly elections a year away, the chief minister seems to have taken the wind out of the Opposition’s sails. For, the protected agriculture zone tag for the delta region was the main poll plank of all parties. Further, the assertion, coming after the Centre relaxed rules to incentivise companies conducting exploration surveys in less-explored oil fields, is a response to the opposition’s charge that the TN government was playing second fiddle to the BJP-led Union government. On the economic front, the CM aims to strike a balance between industry and agriculture. On the one hand, big-ticket industrial investments are happening, with promises of thousands of job opportunities. On the other hand, getting farmers to focus on productivity without having to fear gas pipelines tripping their produce is a promising blanket of security. 

On the social landscape, the announcement that agro-based industries will be permitted is likely to quell any protests in the region. Farmers do not have to worry any longer about loss of land, in the form of acquisition, and depletion or contamination of groundwater. The warm vision of food security rather than cold money returns is a commendable one, given the limited land resource that is shrinking everywhere at an alarming rate and the rush to make a quick buck with industrialisation.

