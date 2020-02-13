Home Opinions Editorials

U.S. should give more weight to Indian talent

After weeks of speculation, the US state department has confirmed that President Donald Trump will be visiting India later this month.

After weeks of speculation, the US state department has confirmed that President Donald Trump will be visiting India later this month. This will be Trump’s first visit, and it is nearly five years after his predecessor Barack Obama was here in 2015. Relations between the two largest democracies have never been white hot, and the record—just four visits by US presidents to India over the last two decades—shows India has not been on America’s priority list. 

The agenda on the table for Trump’s visit may include a limited trade deal to lower India’s trade surplus with the US. The Trump administration, waving the ‘America First’ flag, has been, at regular intervals, demanding lower tariffs to increase import of US goods. India has been responsive, and what was a $30 billion trade surplus in favour of India, is now down to $16 billion. India gaining from defence and space partnerships is also likely. A possible purchase of $2.6 billion worth of Seahawk helicopters from Lockheed Martin for the Navy as well as sourcing of an Integrated Air Defense System from the US may find mention in the announcements. 

Beyond these niggling issues, the visit is an opportune time for PM Narendra Modi to push for more attention to our émigré population. There are over 3 million Indian Americans in the US making up about 1% of the population. These are the richest and most educated of ethnic groups, and contribute to the country’s growth and prosperity disproportionately more than any other community. Yet the respect and status they deserve is lacking. The downgrade has been more pronounced since Trump signed the ‘Buy American Hire American’ law in April 2017. H-1B visas, issued for temporary employment in the US, hit Indian technology jobseekers the most— from a 51% share and 37,370 visas issued to Indians in 2016, it has dropped to just 21%, with just 9,808 H-1B visas in 2019. The US values of equality of opportunity fly in the face of this kind of discrimination, and it is important that our PM takes it up with Trump. 

