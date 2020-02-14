Home Opinions Editorials

Kerala acts to rein in aided schools

The Kerala government’s decision to make it tougher for aided schools to create new posts and recruit teachers seems to have hit the managements of such schools where it hurts the most.

Published: 14th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

The Kerala government’s decision to make it tougher for aided schools to create new posts and recruit teachers seems to have hit the managements of such schools where it hurts the most. Recruitment is the easiest way to make money for some of them. Since teaching jobs are in demand, they are able to put a price tag on each post—up to `30 lakh—and since it’s the government that pays the salaries, they are always on the lookout for an opportunity to create new posts. About 60% of schools in the state are in the aided sector and the government spends around `4,800 crore annually on salaries of teachers in these schools (of the total `7,600 crore that it spends on teachers). Already, salaries and pensions account for more than 40% of the government’s revenue expenditure, and keeping a check on appointments in aided institutions is the right step in the direction of curbing the mounting wage bill.

Announcing that new posts should be created only with the concurrence of the government and that the Kerala Education Rules will be amended accordingly, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in his Budget said as many as 18,119 posts were created in aided schools in the last four years without following proper procedures. “The situation that one post could be created if the student ratio exceeds by even one student will have to change,” he said. Understandably, the managements are upset and some of them offered to give up control of schools if the government pays the rent. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit back saying if the government can pay the salaries, it can very well run the schools. 

The government is right in making efforts to curb the practice of managements creating new posts by inflating numbers, but it needs to ensure that the pupil-teacher ratio mandated by the Right to Education Act is not tweaked. The government is understood to have decided to limit student intake, introduce the neighbourhood school concept and not ratify appointments made without justification. Having decided to take the bull by the horns, the government should not buckle under pressure, but push ahead with its efforts to cleanse the system. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp