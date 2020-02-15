Hockey positives in Olympic year

It’s been a good start to the year for the men’s hockey team. They were tipped to struggle against both the Netherlands and Belgium—two of the top three sides in the world at the moment—in their opening two Pro League encounters. Instead, they showed courage, conviction and grit to upstage the more illustrious opponents to lead the table after two rounds of fixtures. Sure, in an Olympic year, many team coaches have gone on record to say that they will be using the competition to experiment and fine-tune their sides for Tokyo. But that shouldn’t discount the work Graham Reid and Co have done. They tackled the Netherlands and Belgium with a plan—something they haven’t always displayed in the past when facing elite opposition—and the reward was winning two games.

The one discernible difference between this Indian side, which has climbed up the rankings table to be No 4 in the world, and previous incarnations is more faith in their attacking movements. The Australian coach has focused on the usage of 3D skills in the opponent’s striking circle, moving the ball quickly in transition and attacking whenever there is an opening rather than just recycling possession in the middle of the park. This was evident in both games against the Netherlands. This clear strategy has meant that India scored at least one goal in three of the four first quarters they have played this year. With Tokyo less than six months away, these small changes could make for a world of difference.

However, they need to still be aware of their defensive weaknesses. The world champions, Belgium, exposed that in the second game, winning 3-2. For all the work that Reid has done behind the scenes, he is yet to cut the errors, which could come back to bite the Men In Blue. The other worrying trend that 2020 has shown is that the team is not able to maintain their intensity for the duration of the match. Against Oranje, they had one poor 15-minute spell in both matches; it won’t take long for teams to identify and exploit it. With Australia as the next challengers, more will be known of what the side is capable of.