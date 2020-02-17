Home Opinions Editorials

Navigating through coalition potholes in Maharashtra

A day later, Pawar lashed out, claiming this was a bigger mistake than the Centre directing the NIA to take over the probe.

Published: 17th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By publicly piling on Shiv Sena boss and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for handing over the probe into the controversial Elgar Parishad conclave to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), both the NCP and the Congress sought to underline their status of kingmakers. They were particularly prickly because the Centre snatched away the case from under the Pune Police’s nose days after NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar urged Uddhav to set up a special investigation team to look into the issue. And the CM formalised the handover by signing the file, overruling NCP leader and state home minister Anil Deshpande’s recommendation to put it on ice, seek legal review and buy time.

A day later, Pawar lashed out, claiming this was a bigger mistake than the Centre directing the NIA to take over the probe. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge added to the squeeze, saying such matters ought to have been discussed within the coalition first. Trying to wriggle out, Uddhav pointed fingers at the usual suspects—senior bureaucrats and police officers—for misguiding him. But chances are he consciously chose not to pick a fight with the Centre on the issue, as his heart was not in it for ideological reasons or otherwise. And he miscalculated his ability to contain the fallout. Next up is a possible flashpoint on updating the National Population Register (NPR), on which the Sena is at variance with its allies. How Uddhav negotiates this pothole would be interesting to watch.

By making such a big noise, master puppeteer Sharad Pawar wanted to gain better control and curb Uddhav’s urge to take independent decisions. But the CM is no Manmohan Singh who chose to leave political decision making to Congress president Sonia Gandhi while he was PM under the UPA rule. As for Uddhav, he is getting a taste of his own medicine, as he constantly kept sniping in public at the erstwhile BJP government either directly or through proxies when the Sena was its junior ally. But shoot-and-scoot tricks can harm coalitions in a fractured mandate. Uddhav’s ability to build consensus is under test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp