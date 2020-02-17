Navigating through coalition potholes in Maharashtra

By publicly piling on Shiv Sena boss and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for handing over the probe into the controversial Elgar Parishad conclave to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), both the NCP and the Congress sought to underline their status of kingmakers. They were particularly prickly because the Centre snatched away the case from under the Pune Police’s nose days after NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar urged Uddhav to set up a special investigation team to look into the issue. And the CM formalised the handover by signing the file, overruling NCP leader and state home minister Anil Deshpande’s recommendation to put it on ice, seek legal review and buy time.

A day later, Pawar lashed out, claiming this was a bigger mistake than the Centre directing the NIA to take over the probe. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge added to the squeeze, saying such matters ought to have been discussed within the coalition first. Trying to wriggle out, Uddhav pointed fingers at the usual suspects—senior bureaucrats and police officers—for misguiding him. But chances are he consciously chose not to pick a fight with the Centre on the issue, as his heart was not in it for ideological reasons or otherwise. And he miscalculated his ability to contain the fallout. Next up is a possible flashpoint on updating the National Population Register (NPR), on which the Sena is at variance with its allies. How Uddhav negotiates this pothole would be interesting to watch.

By making such a big noise, master puppeteer Sharad Pawar wanted to gain better control and curb Uddhav’s urge to take independent decisions. But the CM is no Manmohan Singh who chose to leave political decision making to Congress president Sonia Gandhi while he was PM under the UPA rule. As for Uddhav, he is getting a taste of his own medicine, as he constantly kept sniping in public at the erstwhile BJP government either directly or through proxies when the Sena was its junior ally. But shoot-and-scoot tricks can harm coalitions in a fractured mandate. Uddhav’s ability to build consensus is under test.