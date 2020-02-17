Home Opinions Editorials

Revamp technical education in India

All is not lost. Institutions which have steadfastly held on to the quality of education have prospered despite a gloomy scenario. All India institutes like IITs continue to shine.

Published: 17th February 2020

Engineering aspirants on their way to an exam centre

Representational image (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

The great Indian engineering degree rush seems to have run its course. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) made it official last week that it will not approve any new engineering college in undergraduate, diploma and postgraduate levels for the next two years. This was based on the recommendation of an expert committee headed by IIT-Hyderabad Chairman B V R Mohan Reddy, as half the seats in engineering colleges across India have no takers. Against an approved intake of 27 lakh seats, which includes 14 lakh in undergraduate courses, about 13 lakh students enrolled in 2019-20. For the last five years, engineering colleges have reported growing vacancies. According to AICTE, only a little more than 6 lakh students received campus placement in 2018-19. The data for 2019-20 is not out yet but it’s unlikely to be any different. 

To say that nobody saw it coming would be naive. When India was riding the economic boom, surging demand for engineers saw technical institutions mushroom despite scanty infrastructure, inadequate teachers and unsound industry interface. Engineering colleges became investments and degrees a badge of honour in Indian households. Eligibility was compromised since no state wanted to lose its share in the pie. In the mindless race, the need to remain relevant in a dynamic global industry was ignored. An employability survey last year revealed just 40% of the graduates do internships of any kind whereas 36% take up project works. That explains why only 40% of engineers are found employable. 

All is not lost. Institutions which have steadfastly held on to the quality of education have prospered despite a gloomy scenario. All India institutes like IITs continue to shine. The trick is to look at what the global knowledge economy wants. Currently, just about 3% Indian engineering students are equipped with new-age skills like artificial intelligence, which is sweeping the industry. AICTE has said new-age programmes can be granted sanction, which is welcome. But a complete revamp of the existing structure is an absolute necessity.

