Inclusive change for persons with disabilities

Published: 20th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

The discourse regarding the rights of marginalised communities, more often than not, remains tied up in discussions of the essentials—food, shelter, livelihood, education. Be it persons with disabilities, members of oppressed communities or sexual minorities, the focus—both for the state as well as private organisations—is on these important issues. However, the right to live fully and freely includes the right to recreation, the right to have fun. 

In recognition of this, the Chennai Corporation has been working with disability rights organisations to facilitate access for disabled persons to the world famous Marina Beach. For four years now, due to advocacy of rights groups and the responsiveness of the civic body, persons with physical disabilities have been able to access the beach, right up to the waters, through temporary pathways and beach wheelchairs once a year on World Disability Day. However, the plan to make the beach permanently accessible for disabled and elderly persons has now received Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

This will allow the Corporation to create a pathway that will allow beach access to disabled persons year round. The significance of this can be best realised by glancing through the photos and videos of disabled adults and children encountering the sand and spray of the beach and feeling, for the first time, the tendrils of the sea gently coil around their feet. It is the most economically affordable of joys for residents of a coastal city. 

The progressive Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016 mandated the creation of an accessible environment in communication, buildings, public transport and other amenities. It gave a deadline of five years after the notification of the RPWD Rules (notified in 2017) for compliance. However, progress has been negligible and the Centre’s own budget allocations have been minuscule. In this context, the Chennai Corporation’s efforts show that inclusive change is possible and should be encouraged and emulated by other government agencies.

