Offer at Kambala speed and after

In the days of post truth and fake news, reacting to social media posts is always fraught with danger. The case of new Kambala superstar Srinivas Gowda is stark. “Heels play a bigger part in Kambala whereas in 100m sprint you run on toes. Not just jockeys, even buffalos play a role in our sport … I am as good as the buffalos I race,” Gowda’s solemn words sum up vividly the difference between this traditional sport and 100m sprinting. Him declining the offer of a trial until the Kambala season is over seems the most logical reaction in the brouhaha that erupted after Twitter started singing paeans of the 28-year-old construction worker from Moodbidri in Karnataka.

An overnight sensation after running 142.5 metres in 13.62 seconds, Gowda was caught in the social media-induced frenzy that swept the nation. He was compared with Usain Bolt. His 100m timing seems to be 9.55 seconds as compared to Bolt’s world record of 9.58s. Interestingly, the event in which he achieved the mark was held a couple of weeks before the news went viral. It is understandable that people have lauded his feat but what came as a surprise was the way the sports ministry reacted. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju called him for a trial at the Sports Authority of India’s regional centre in Bengaluru. It was prompt, no doubt. But calling a 28-year-old for a 100m sprint trial on synthetic track was puzzling. The ministry must be aware that at this age, sprinters usually start waning. It definitely knows the difference between a traditional sport and an Olympic discipline.

The ministry could have supported him through programmes that promote traditional and indigenous sports. Perhaps, the ministry got carried away by tweets from prominent figures like Shashi Tharoor and Anand Mahindra. It’s also possible that in this dangerous age of Twitter, when one is never sure which way public mood swings, the ministry perhaps did not want to take a chance by not reacting. Even as we write, there is another Kambala runner who seems to have broken Gowda’s record. Let us hope that this time, sense prevails.