Home Opinions Editorials

Offer at Kambala speed and after

In the days of post truth and fake news, reacting to social media posts is always fraught with danger. The case of new Kambala superstar Srinivas Gowda is stark.

Published: 20th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Srinivasa Gowda on his way to creating history as the fastest jockey during the Aikala Kambala held recently. (Photo | EPS)

In the days of post truth and fake news, reacting to social media posts is always fraught with danger. The case of new Kambala superstar Srinivas Gowda is stark. “Heels play a bigger part in Kambala whereas in 100m sprint you run on toes. Not just jockeys, even buffalos play a role in our sport … I am as good as the buffalos I race,” Gowda’s solemn words sum up vividly the difference between this traditional sport and 100m sprinting. Him declining the offer of a trial until the Kambala season is over seems the most logical reaction in the brouhaha that erupted after Twitter started singing paeans of the 28-year-old construction worker from Moodbidri in Karnataka.

An overnight sensation after running 142.5 metres in 13.62 seconds, Gowda was caught in the social media-induced frenzy that swept the nation. He was compared with Usain Bolt. His 100m timing seems to be 9.55 seconds as compared to Bolt’s world record of 9.58s. Interestingly, the event in which he achieved the mark was held a couple of weeks before the news went viral. It is understandable that people have lauded his feat but what came as a surprise was the way the sports ministry reacted. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju called him for a trial at the Sports Authority of India’s regional centre in Bengaluru. It was prompt, no doubt. But calling a 28-year-old for a 100m sprint trial on synthetic track was puzzling. The ministry must be aware that at this age, sprinters usually start waning. It definitely knows the difference between a traditional sport and an Olympic discipline.

The ministry could have supported him through programmes that promote traditional and indigenous sports. Perhaps, the ministry got carried away by tweets from prominent figures like Shashi Tharoor and Anand Mahindra. It’s also possible that in this dangerous age of Twitter, when one is never sure which way public mood swings, the ministry perhaps did not want to take a chance by not reacting. Even as we write, there is another Kambala runner who seems to have broken Gowda’s record. Let us hope that this time, sense prevails.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp