Taking care of our children

Globally, one in three children under five suffer from malnutrition, says a UNICEF report. Worse, one in two kids in the same age group suffer from hidden hunger—deficiency of vitamins and minerals due to eating food that lacks nutrition. While nations have been fighting to end child malnutrition, climate change and consequent extreme weather events are taking a toll on agriculture. If climate change becomes a reason for global food production to decline, children would be among the worst affected, new studies say.

This, coupled with the market forces pushing fast food and sugary drinks, could put children at great risk, finds a new study by the WHO and Lancet. “The future of every child and adolescent worldwide is under immediate threat from issues such as ecological degradation, climate change, and exploitative marketing practices,” says the study. It ranks India at a poor 131 among 180 nations in the ‘child flourishing’ index. This is despite India making substantial progress in reducing infant mortality, which is down by a whopping 31%. The primary problem for India is that it does not spend enough on healthcare. If the Indian government spends 5% of its GDP on health—matching the percentage spent by most low- and middle-income countries—it would be a four-fold increase from the current expenditure, notes the study. In Budget 2020, India did not even allocate 2.5% of its GDP to health.

Though there was a 10% increase in allocation compared to the previous year, most of it would be spent on offsetting inflation. This dearth in financial resources is translating into poor health infrastructure for children. This could be especially crucial in a future where weather events are accelerated by climate change. As per the report itself, if global warming exceeds 4°C by the year 2100, it would cause devastating health consequences for children. The development of India as a health tourism hub for the world would become meaningless if children here are unable to avail quality services. Governments must work towards bridging this gap.