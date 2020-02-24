Home Opinions Editorials

Taking care of our children

This, coupled with the market forces pushing fast food and sugary drinks, could put children at great risk, finds a new study by the WHO and Lancet.

Published: 24th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Globally, one in three children under five suffer from malnutrition, says a UNICEF report. Worse, one in two kids in the same age group suffer from hidden hunger—deficiency of vitamins and minerals due to eating food that lacks nutrition. While nations have been fighting to end child malnutrition, climate change and consequent extreme weather events are taking a toll on agriculture. If climate change becomes a reason for global food production to decline, children would be among the worst affected, new studies say. 

This, coupled with the market forces pushing fast food and sugary drinks, could put children at great risk, finds a new study by the WHO and Lancet. “The future of every child and adolescent worldwide is under immediate threat from issues such as ecological degradation, climate change, and exploitative marketing practices,” says the study. It ranks India at a poor 131 among 180 nations in the ‘child flourishing’ index. This is despite India making substantial progress in reducing infant mortality, which is down by a whopping 31%. The primary problem for India is that it does not spend enough on healthcare. If the Indian government spends 5% of its GDP on health—matching the percentage spent by most low- and middle-income countries—it would be a four-fold increase from the current expenditure, notes the study. In Budget 2020, India did not even allocate 2.5% of its GDP to health.

Though there was a 10% increase in allocation compared to the previous year, most of it would be spent on offsetting inflation. This dearth in financial resources is translating into poor health infrastructure for children. This could be especially crucial in a future where weather events are accelerated by climate change. As per the report itself, if global warming exceeds 4°C by the year 2100, it would cause devastating health consequences for children. The development of India as a health tourism hub for the world would become meaningless if children here are unable to avail quality services. Governments must work towards bridging this gap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp