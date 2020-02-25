Home Opinions Editorials

Pak pays price for nurturing terror

Will this lead to Pakistan’s blacklisting? Probably not. The new axis it has with Turkey, China and Malaysia may come to its rescue.

Published: 25th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File | PTI)

The eyewash did not work. Pakistan continues to be on the ‘gray list’ of the Paris-based international terrorism watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF). It has barely got an extension of a few months, till June 2020, to comply with the 27-point action plan to turn off the taps of terror funding. Since the FATF’s last meeting, in October 2019, Pakistan has only complied with 14 of the 27 check points.

The arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed by a Pakistani court for terror financing did not cut much ice, coming as it did with the attendant claim of a missing Masood Azhar, another dreaded terror mastermind. The upshot of the continued gray listing is that Pakistan remains downgraded by the World Bank, IMF, ADB, EU, and also stays in the high-risk category for rating agencies like S&P, Fitch and Moody’s. If the state of Pakistan is denied access to much-needed funds, it’s the people of Pakistan who suffer. Just as its use of its terror factories as a strategy tool comes at a cost of human lives and peace at home and across borders, in India and Afghanistan.

Will this lead to Pakistan’s blacklisting? Probably not. The new axis it has with Turkey, China and Malaysia may come to its rescue. But the strong words used in the FATF statement after the recently concluded meeting of the plenary, of which India is a member, is indicative that Islamabad will have to pay a heavy price if another deadline expires, and it fails to curb the activities of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed and others. A crippling economy may force Islamabad to give up its myopic strategy. The fact that US President Donald Trump made common cause with India on the fight against terrorism, while speaking in Ahmedabad, and the fact that Islamabad-mediated talks between the US and the Talibans are going nowhere, should be a pointer to the limited utility of nurturing terror proxies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran khan
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp