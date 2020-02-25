Pak pays price for nurturing terror

The eyewash did not work. Pakistan continues to be on the ‘gray list’ of the Paris-based international terrorism watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF). It has barely got an extension of a few months, till June 2020, to comply with the 27-point action plan to turn off the taps of terror funding. Since the FATF’s last meeting, in October 2019, Pakistan has only complied with 14 of the 27 check points.

The arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed by a Pakistani court for terror financing did not cut much ice, coming as it did with the attendant claim of a missing Masood Azhar, another dreaded terror mastermind. The upshot of the continued gray listing is that Pakistan remains downgraded by the World Bank, IMF, ADB, EU, and also stays in the high-risk category for rating agencies like S&P, Fitch and Moody’s. If the state of Pakistan is denied access to much-needed funds, it’s the people of Pakistan who suffer. Just as its use of its terror factories as a strategy tool comes at a cost of human lives and peace at home and across borders, in India and Afghanistan.

Will this lead to Pakistan’s blacklisting? Probably not. The new axis it has with Turkey, China and Malaysia may come to its rescue. But the strong words used in the FATF statement after the recently concluded meeting of the plenary, of which India is a member, is indicative that Islamabad will have to pay a heavy price if another deadline expires, and it fails to curb the activities of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed and others. A crippling economy may force Islamabad to give up its myopic strategy. The fact that US President Donald Trump made common cause with India on the fight against terrorism, while speaking in Ahmedabad, and the fact that Islamabad-mediated talks between the US and the Talibans are going nowhere, should be a pointer to the limited utility of nurturing terror proxies.