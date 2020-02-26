Home Opinions Editorials

The need to treat gentle giants with sensitivity

Elephants are in the throes of a bitter battle for existence in Odisha.

Elephant

For representational purposes (Photo | ESP)

Elephants are in the throes of a bitter battle for existence in Odisha. They are either getting killed, or are on a killing spree. Over the weekend, a tusker trampled at least four people in Puri and Khurda districts after losing its way in the forests when villagers chased the herd that it was originally part of. Distressed and with people constantly on its tail, the jumbo came perilously close to prime residential colonies of the state capital. Forest field staff had to mount a huge exercise to drive it back to the safety of the jungle. 

Since April 2019, over 75 people have lost their lives to pachyderm attacks as the man-elephant conflict reaches a tipping point. In over a month, at least 10 people have died whereas the total toll would stand over 800 in the last 11 years. During the same period, over 800 elephants have also died in Odisha. In a state where the elephant population has witnessed a steady rise, the sheer number presents a complex scenario. Growing urbanisation, expanding linear infrastructure projects cutting through forests, and industrial development as well as mining activities have been driving the big long-rangers away from their habitats into the arms of human settlements where they find easy fodder but eventually run into immense conflict. It has become an uneasy coexistence for humans and elephants.

Development comes at a hefty price and Odisha’s elephants stand testimony to this. A particular cause of worry, however, has been the growing antipathy of people towards elephants in a state where the gentle giants are worshipped. Rising human deaths may have been at the root of it, but there is an urgent need for course-correction. Cash compensation is certainly not the answer. Intensive efforts should be made to raise awareness among the people and train them to treat the pachyderms with sensitivity. Unless the public becomes responsible, the conflict would continue to intensify with more blood spilled and lives lost on both sides. That the government has doubled allocation to the Forest and Environment Department in the Budget is welcome. It should now lay greater emphasis on sensitising the public for the greater good of both the man and the animal. 

