Win-win CGF decision sets good precedent

After months of hectic lobbying on both sides, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) got what it wanted. The Indian body not only wanted shooting and archery in the 2022 programme, it also wanted the medals won at these events to be part of the official tally. Curiously enough, Birmingham’s organising committee as well as the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) also walked away as winners on Monday when the latter announced its Executive Board had approved the IOA’s request that was tabled late last year.

The very nature of the approval—Chandigarh hosting the archery and shooting disciplines—was not only an amicable solution, but has also set a precedent wherein future meets could be co-hosted. One only had to listen to what the CGF’s CEO David Grevemberg said: “This innovation will act as a pilot to future hosting process. We need to take this as a serious opportunity to explore. Not every sport is widely and regularly practiced in all host countries. So we need to find sustainable ways to hosting Games. We have to build bridges, not walls.”

It’s important that the last bit of Grevemberg’s sentiments echo widely throughout the sporting world. A lot of countries, in a bid to promote tourism as well as improve existing infrastructure, go overboard and build big stadia. However, once the caravan leaves town, more often than not these structures become white elephants. If multiple nations within the same region come forward to be joint hosts, it would cut costs.

For example, future CWGs could be held in the same region and not in one country. This can build goodwill and save millions of dollars in expenses. Think of a scenario where Oceania, not Australia or New Zealand, could bid and host a CWG in 10-12 years’ time. UEFA is doing it this year—the 2020 Euros will be played across the continent to relieve the pressure on one host and spread the cost evenly. FIFA, name-checked by Grevemberg on Monday, has already done it. It’s time the CGF and other sporting bodies do the same.