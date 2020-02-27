Home Opinions Editorials

Drawing a line in the marina sand

Should the judiciary direct policy and planning? As one of the pillars of democracy, it cannot be doubted that the judiciary is often the last recourse of the common man or woman.

Should the judiciary direct policy and planning? As one of the pillars of democracy, it cannot be doubted that the judiciary is often the last recourse of the common man or woman. It is meant to keep the excesses of the legislative and executive branches in check. But what happens when the judiciary, with the best of intentions, overextends itself? 

The Madras High Court, in its efforts to ensure cleanliness and order in the Marina beach, has issued interim orders that arguably encroach on the authority of the Chennai Corporation as well as affect the interests of residents of fishing villages along the beach. For instance, the court asked the civic body to provide carts for vendors. The body submitted that over a 1,000 carts would be provided. The court insisted it be capped at 900. Similarly, the civic body wanted to charge a token Rs100 as rent for the carts. The court said this was too low. It was then raised to Rs1,000. The court has not only wanted a seaside pavement built along the Loop Road, it also dismissed the state coastal zone management’s reasons for turning down the proposal as inadequate. It has now asked the civic body to explore the feasibility of a plan to build a road connecting the Loop Road to the city’s southern parts, a proposal the government had considered and dropped several years ago. 

Though the HC has included many fishing associations as parties to the case, their interventions cannot suffice for the needs of the whole community of fishers and vendors. Further, the civic body itself has not faced an election since 2011. So the communities have no elected representatives to turn to for support. There is a reason government projects include public hearings, environmental clearance and social impact assessments before going forward. Decisions that affect people cannot be made unilaterally. It is time the court, civic body and other authorities involved in this effort to clean the Marina take a step back. While the intention may be good, it is best the plans move forward once civic polls are concluded and the people and their local representatives are able to lead the charge.

