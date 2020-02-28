A silent killer in the rural belt

A recent study across 25 villages in Tamil Nadu’s Cheyyur Taluk revealed that 13.5% were reported to be diabetic. A whopping 18.2% of the villagers tested were found to be pre-diabetic. The study has also revealed that 45% of the villagers were overweight or obese, which is one of the reasons they may cross the border towards this dreaded silent killer. This non-communicable disease has always been linked to a lifestyle that is largely associated with those living in urban areas. So, the sharp rise in diabetes cases in the rural belt is alarming.

The main reason attributed to this is the consumption of rice instead of traditional grains like millets. That rice consumption has gone up is due to the sharp fall in cultivation of such grains. Even in the state’s tribal belt, the consumption of these traditional grains has dropped. Doctors in rural areas feel the increase in rice intake could be attributed to the government’s PDS, where every card holder (including a child) gets 5 kg of rice per month for free. And under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, those with family cards get 35 kg of rice per month for free. This scheme is exclusive to Tamil Nadu (the Centre has assigned `3 per kg of rice under this scheme). Those who will benefit under this are tribals, widows, terminally ill persons, and other poor and disadvantaged people.

Though this is a novel initiative, the government may need to rethink the health aspect and add millets to reach a balanced nutrition level. This will also encourage farmers to increase the acreage of millet cultivation. Apart from being low maintenance, the crop is also less water-intensive. The state has made pioneering efforts to earmark zones for agriculture to ensure food security. Encouraging millet cultivation on a sustained scale may lead to food safety as well. And it may mitigate the silent killer’s advances into rural and urban homes. The humble millets that have been touted as a super food and are fancily laid out as a gourmet meal on the tables of the rich could help the poor balance their blood sugar levels.