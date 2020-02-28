Home Opinions Editorials

Time for Kerala to rein in student outfits  

Politics has always been a part of academic campuses in Kerala, with student organisations, backed by political parties, wielding great control over institutions.

Published: 28th February 2020 04:00 AM

Politics has always been a part of academic campuses in Kerala, with student organisations, backed by political parties, wielding great control over institutions. The casualty here is the quality of education as agitations and class boycotts have become a routine affair, and the most affected are the students who have nothing to do with these organisations or their causes. In this backdrop, the Kerala High Court order that student organisations have no right to disrupt academic activities of those who do not want to take part in agitations and compel them to forego classes sends the right message.

The court, in its order on Wednesday, also said if the process of imparting education is obstructed, it would affect the right to education guaranteed to the students. Frequent agitations and the consequent loss of academic days are the reasons why a large number of students head to other states for higher education despite Kerala having many regular and professional colleges. With political parties actively backing their student outfits and even protecting wrongdoers, political activists among students have become a law unto themselves, often indulging in violence.

Last year, members of the CPM-affiliated SFI stabbed a student at Thiruvananthapuram’s University College, triggering mass protests and exposing the violent nature of Kerala’s campus politics. In 2018, a student of Maharaja’s College in Kochi was murdered by a rival outfit. It was in 2017 that the HC observed that politics has no place in academic institutions, but political parties were in no mood to listen.  So, nothing changed. The latest order is another wake-up call and the government will do well to listen. Allowing student outfits to disrupt academic activities cannot be in the interest of society. The ugliness of politics cannot be allowed to pollute the academic atmosphere. Freedom of speech is guaranteed under the Constitution and the students have the right to raise their voice against the actions of authorities, but they cannot be allowed to block the process of education.

