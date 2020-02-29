Home Opinions Editorials

Coronavirus adds to the troubles of our economy

India’s pharma, automobile and electronics industries are among those largely dependent on imports from the neighbouring Asian giant.

Published: 29th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus China

Visitors wearing face masks take photos at a park overlooking the Forbidden City in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

India’s economic growth story, which after a disappointing slowdown in the first half of the year had started showing a few fragile signs of recovery in recent months, is now faced with a new layer of complication—the impact of the coronavirus on the Indian and global economy. Global supply chains that depend on China, the world’s biggest manufacturer, are already feeling the pinch. The World Bank feels global economic growth in the first half of this calendar year may fall short of the 2.5% GDP growth rate it had earlier forecast, on account of supply and travel disruptions.

India’s pharma, automobile and electronics industries are among those largely dependent on imports from the neighbouring Asian giant. Some 67% of active pharmaceutical ingredients, the raw material that goes into making drugs, are imported from China and stocks for them are expected to run dry in a couple of months unless replenished from alternative costlier sources. Many automobile firms that depend on China for spares supply too have sounded the alarm. The matter has become serious enough for the government to hold rushed meetings to try resolve the crisis.

India’s GDP grew by 4.75% in the first half of 2019-2020 and is expected to grow by 5.25% in the second. But coming on top of constrained consumer demand and a continuing shadow banking crisis, supply disruptions due to the virus scare, especially if the epidemic persists, could cripple even this growth. An ongoing downswing in the global market on account of currency and trade wars has already seen Indian exports weakening. During the first 10 months of this fiscal it declined marginally by nearly 2%. Supply disruptions coupled with weaker demand from China and India’s traditional markets in the West could hit exports further. Unlike in the past when foreign trade made up a small proportion of India’s total economy, it now accounts for 44% of our GDP with increasing integration with the world economy. So, whenever the global economy catches a cold, India is forced to sneeze, with disastrous effects on its domestic growth and employment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp