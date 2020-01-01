Mixed decade ends, leaves  big challenges

As the curtain comes down on another decade, it is time to reflect on the 10 years that have gone past and look forward to the opportunities the new decade presents. The just concluded decade had started on a positive note for India, with New Delhi hosting one of the world’s biggest sporting events, the Commonwealth Games. Manmohan Singh, with an impeccable personal reputation, was at the helm, but as the Games neared, the event got mired in corruption charges. Many of the infrastructural works were completed just in the nick of time. But corruption allegations against the Manmohan government did not end with the CWG. More scams tumbled out, from 2G and AgustaWestland to coal mining.

So in came Narendra Modi, riding on a reputation as a reformist who was pro-development and a tough administrator. True to his promise, he pursued his agenda of providing achhe din with vigour. Sabka saath sabka vikas, Make in India and ‘less government, more governance’ became the catchphrases that drove his vision. The result was some transformational changes on the ground.

At last count, over nine crore toilets had been built under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, covering 93% of rural India. This took the country towards becoming open-defecation free and gave much relief to village women. Gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme, the health insurance cover of `5 lakh per family per year to nearly 11 crore poor families and the extension of banking facilities under the Jan Dhan Yojana were other game changers that empowered the poorer sections.

Having said that, many challenges still stare India in the face. The faltering economy, unemployment, lack of progress in the health and education sectors, rising inequality and a stressed social fabric are only some of them. The growth rate began its downward spiral in 2016 itself but the Centre remained in denial mode. India’s consumption-driven economy makes it incumbent upon the government to prod its population to spend more.

But from the auto sector to food, consumer spending has been falling, particularly in rural areas. Uncharitable commentators claim this indicates rising poverty levels as consumption is a measure of income levels. But other economists see green shoots of revival as a direct result of some recent interventions. Whatever the debate between the experts, the government needs to increase expenditure in order to boost consumption and create jobs. The challenge here is to find the funding as the government’s initial estimate of `1.5 lakh crore GST collection is still to become a reality due to its faulty rollout.

Health and education are sectors that successive governments have not given the priority they deserve. Budgetary allocation in real terms has seen a steady rise, but as a percentage of GDP there has been a decline. Education’s share of the Budget fell from 4.14% of GDP in 2014-15 to 3.4% in 2019-20. This goes against reports by expert committees, which have recommended it should be 6%. Similarly, the share of health has declined from 2.4% of GDP in 2017-18 to 2.1% in the current fiscal. The result is poor quality teachers, and inadequate infrastructure in schools, colleges and hospitals.

According to a recent report by the UN Development Programme and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative, India has sharply reduced its poverty rate from 55% to 28% in 10 years, but it still had 364 million poor in 2015-16, the largest in the world. A related problem is the rising inequality. As the World Inequality Report 2018 notes, India is the second-most unequal region in wealth distribution.

This only underlines the fact that government policies have largely benefited just the rich and the industrialists. This has political perils, the recent Jharkhand Assembly elections a case in point. The BJP government tried to tinker with the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act, which protected the rights of tribals over their land. This alienated the tribes, contributing to the BJP’s loss.

On the political front, the BJP’s electoral juggernaut seems to have hit a speed breaker, with Jharkhand the fifth state to slip out of its control in the past year. This is where the Centre is likely to face a challenge. With fewer BJP CMs, the government will find it tough to implement Central schemes, which played a key role in the BJP returning with a bigger mandate in May 2019.

