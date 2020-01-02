Home Opinions Editorials

Olympic dream with a dose of caution

Both the IOA and government should not only think about how to win the bid and how best to host it, but also about what its legacy will be.

Published: 02nd January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

The most exciting news of 2019 for Indian sporting aficionados came right at the very end when the Indian Olympic Association and Union government announced their plans to put in a bid for the 2032 Olympics. It was indeed difficult to imagine India hosting the Olympic Games even a few years ago and both parties deserve credit for the level of ambition that they have shown. However, any optimism in this regard needs to be tinged with a dose of cautiousness.

Both the IOA and government should not only think about how to win the bid and how best to host it, but also about what its legacy will be. There are too many examples of countries hosting major sporting events only to suffer adverse consequences for years. Greece plunged into a recession soon after hosting the 2004 Olympics and the repercussions of that are still being felt there. Many of the stadiums that South Africa and Brazil built for hosting the FIFA World Cup now lie empty. India doesn’t have to look too far to find an example to learn from. Much of the infrastructure that was built for the 2010 Commonwealth Games are now regarded as white elephants, taking up big sums in maintenance and rarely hosting events.

The government also needs to ensure that in its eagerness to host events—apart from the Olympics, there is also talk of India hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2030 Asian Games—they don’t overlook the development of individual sports. The fact remains that despite developing in stature globally and being one of the biggest economies in the world, India remains a footnote on the Olympic medal tally. There are not more than four or five events that we can realistically hope to win a medal in. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has already stated that his aim is to ensure that India finishes in the top 10 in the Olympic medal tally by 2028. Anything less than this in a home Olympic Games would be embarrassing and the government should ensure this does not happen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp