Olympic dream with a dose of caution

The most exciting news of 2019 for Indian sporting aficionados came right at the very end when the Indian Olympic Association and Union government announced their plans to put in a bid for the 2032 Olympics. It was indeed difficult to imagine India hosting the Olympic Games even a few years ago and both parties deserve credit for the level of ambition that they have shown. However, any optimism in this regard needs to be tinged with a dose of cautiousness.

Both the IOA and government should not only think about how to win the bid and how best to host it, but also about what its legacy will be. There are too many examples of countries hosting major sporting events only to suffer adverse consequences for years. Greece plunged into a recession soon after hosting the 2004 Olympics and the repercussions of that are still being felt there. Many of the stadiums that South Africa and Brazil built for hosting the FIFA World Cup now lie empty. India doesn’t have to look too far to find an example to learn from. Much of the infrastructure that was built for the 2010 Commonwealth Games are now regarded as white elephants, taking up big sums in maintenance and rarely hosting events.

The government also needs to ensure that in its eagerness to host events—apart from the Olympics, there is also talk of India hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2030 Asian Games—they don’t overlook the development of individual sports. The fact remains that despite developing in stature globally and being one of the biggest economies in the world, India remains a footnote on the Olympic medal tally. There are not more than four or five events that we can realistically hope to win a medal in. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has already stated that his aim is to ensure that India finishes in the top 10 in the Olympic medal tally by 2028. Anything less than this in a home Olympic Games would be embarrassing and the government should ensure this does not happen.