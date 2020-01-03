Welcome GST figures, but...

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, which had been struggling to achieve government-designated targets, thankfully have been on the rise for the last two months. December collections rose to a little over Rs 1 lakh crore, a growth of 8.9% year-on-year. GST collections for November too grew to Rs 1.03 lakh crore. For a revenue-strapped Centre, which has been cracking the whip with anti-evasion measures, these figures are a welcome relief.

However, they are still short of the target of Rs 1.1 lakh crore, projected for the last four months of this fiscal. Again, while GST revenues from domestic transactions saw a record growth of 16%, collections on imports saw a dip over two consecutive months —13% in November and 10% in December. This reflects a worrisome, continuing fall in local demand and manufacturing.

The biggest worry over the shortfall is among the states, where GST accounts for 60% of their revenue. In the GST scheme, states with a revenue shortfall of below 14% are to be compensated till 2022. However, there has been an inordinate delay in compensating the states resulting in strong protests, especially from Opposition-ruled states.

A tranche of Rs 35,298 crore due in August-September was paid only on 16 December, two days before the GST Council meeting. Maharashtra, which for instance has collected Rs 84,000 crore by December-end, is 10% behind target; and with the new state government announcing a loan waiver for farmers, the situation may deteriorate further.

The GST shortfall has galvanised a section of revenue officials to propose a rejig of GST slabs and rates to push revenue. Though hefty hikes are not planned, a creeping increase is on the cards, which may hit some of the 150 exempt category items too. This is not good news. The GST regime, which had almost broken the back of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) economy, can hardly suffer more surprises. Higher tax rates, it has been proven, result in more evasion. The government should focus its sights on more efficient collection and plugging evasion rather than confounding an already complicated scheme.