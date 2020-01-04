Home Opinions Editorials

Kerala plastic ban just the first step

The ban on single-use plastic that came into effect with the dawn of new year in Kerala couldn’t have waited any longer.

Published: 04th January 2020

The ban on single-use plastic that came into effect with the dawn of new year in Kerala couldn’t have waited any longer. Though it required prodding from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the fact that the state government finally woke up to the plastic menace is comforting. But it must realise that there is a long way to go and many tricky hurdles to cross in making the ban effective.

According to a 2018 estimate, the state generates about 480 tonnes of plastic waste every day. The actual quantity could now be much higher and a significant portion of this is made up of non-recyclable plastic. Another issue is the unscientific handling of solid waste. According to a study, about 84% of solid waste generated in the state is dumped as only about 3,500 of more than 21,800 local body wards are scientifically processing and disposing of solid waste at present. If enforced strictly, the ban can help reduce waste generation to a certain extent.

However, there’s a catch. While the government has notified the ban and spelled out the penalties, it has excluded several items from the ban’s ambit under the extended producer responsibility (EPR) provision. Plastic covers used for packaging cereals, pulses, sugar and flour, plastic wrap for fish and meat, and cling film used to cover fruits and vegetables have been given an exemption. The government will do well to take a relook at some of these exemptions as they are certain to weaken its war against plastic. It should also make sure items excluded as per EPR provisions are handled as per norms.

The enormous plastic problem cannot be resolved overnight. It requires concerted effort, strict enforcement and a lot of patience. The government needs to convince people that the ban is not just an attempt to comply with NGT’s orders, but it is really serious about combating the plastic conundrum. Awareness drives, promotion of environment-friendly alternatives and effective enforcement must go hand in hand to make sure that the ban yields results.

