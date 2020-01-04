Lessons of grassroots democracy in TN

For a party that appeared diffident about the rural local body elections as it tried to knock every legal door to try and put it off, the opposition DMK has performed creditably. In fact, the polls, the final results for which were announced on Friday, threw up a bag of surprises for both the ruling AIADMK and the DMK.

The AIADMK made significant inroads into the rural belts, especially after its heavy losses in the Lok Sabha polls last year.

It held on to most of its traditional strongholds and retained the Western zone, except in the Nilgiris and Krishnagiri areas. The DMK, on the other hand, strengthened its position in the central region and emerged numerically ahead of the AIADMK going by the headcount of panchayat ward members. However, honours were even over the districts the Dravidian majors managed to control, as both secured a majority in 13 of them. One district (Sivagangai), however, bucked the trend of a decisive verdict by giving both parties an equal number of seats.

The counting that began on Thursday, too, came with its share of glitches. For the first time, the entire counting process in rural areas was being carried out under the glare of CCTV cameras. DMK chief M K Stalin complained of “slow counting” and “malpractices” by the ruling party and moved the Madras High Court.

While various reasons are being attributed for the AIADMK’s less-than-expected numbers, including the minorities possibly going with the Opposition in the wake of the anti-CAA protests, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said his party bowed to the verdict of the people irrespective of the outcome. Its principal ally, the PMK, too, did not do well. The PMK has been making noises about stepping out of the AIADMK’s shadow even while staying with it. For now, the AIADMK needs to keep it in good humour as it holds the key to the Vanniyar votebank.

The local body polls took place in the state after eight years. Ultimately, democracy has won, with the people making their choice. For political parties, the message was loud and clear: do not take your voters for granted.