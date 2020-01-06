Home Opinions Editorials

Sustainable growth without women?

It’s no surprise that all of South India, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim have been ranked as top performers in the UN Sustainable Development Goals index by NITI Aayog.

It’s no surprise that all of South India, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim have been ranked as top performers in the UN Sustainable Development Goals index by NITI Aayog. While Kerala stood at the top of the list released recently, Bihar and Jharkhand were found lagging. The report also found a stark difference in development between the North and South, with the latter performing much better.

The report shows that most regions in India have continued to perform poorly when it comes to gender equality. Even the three toppers—Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala—were just marginally better than the rest. While labour force participation by women is increasing elsewhere, it was found to be declining in India. The participation rate currently in the country is a mere 17.5%, of which 93% is in the informal sector, such as agriculture or construction labour. The inequity is also stark when it comes to landholding patterns. As per the report, while 75% of rural women are engaged in agriculture, their operational landholding is just around 14%. Even in meeting other sustainable development goals, such as eradication of poverty and hunger, there’s a clear gender angle to the problems.

India continues to be a hotspot for hunger and malnourishment. Large states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand have fared poorly in hunger management. This is despite India witnessing a sharp spike in food grain production, a rise of 18 million tonnes compared to the last five years’ average. The hunger problem is only likely to get worse in the coming years. The study estimates that by 2032, India would need a whopping 350 million tonnes of food grain to meet its demand. The current production, however, stands at just 284 million tonnes. This translates to inequity in food consumption. As per the report, a little over half the women who are pregnant are also anaemic. The index reinforces the need for India to consciously work on gender equality.

