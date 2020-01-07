Fire and brimstone down under

Australia is in the throes of perhaps its greatest environmental tragedy as bushfires rage on. An estimated half a billion animals are believed to have perished in the wildfire that has put the southern continent—the province of New South Wales in particular—in great peril. A staggering six million hectares of forest and bushes, encompassing some of South Australia’s finest ecosystems, have been reduced to ashes.

The bushfires, which started in September, have swept across the region, leaving towns deserted. Plumes of smoke that are over 14 km in height have even reached New Zealand and impacted glaciers. The bushfire is thought to have created a weather system of its own. The images are overwhelmingly tragic.

Two pictures, one of a charred baby kangaroo caught in a barbed fence after failing to escape the engulfing flames and another of a koala watching the fire rage from a distance along with its rescuer, have travelled across continents. Preliminary reports say in New South Wales alone, four million hectares have been burnt. More than a quarter of Australia’s koala population is believed to have died in the bushfire. And the iconic Kangaroo Island has suffered irreversible damage that is not just heartbreaking but also a matter of grave concern.

Experts see climate change as the culprit since a hotter than normal summer has aided the bushfires. A positive Indian Ocean Dipole has apparently led to drier conditions, causing a prolonged drought in Australia, and the heating trend is likely to continue. How the persisting wildfire is likely to impact global climate remains to be seen but it is a signal for many countries. The Amazon fire last year was just a prelude. India must not remain oblivious to what is raging on in Australia. Wildfire in the country has caused much damage in the past but none have cared. They can forget it but at their own peril—because, summer is coming.