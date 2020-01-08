Home Opinions Editorials

Don’t tamper with test cricket

From time to time, cricket finds itself in the middle of heated debates over its three formats.

Published: 08th January 2020 04:00 AM

But why dilute something that doesn't require fixing, at least in the short-term? Having just introduced the World Test Championship, there is no need for the ICC to further tamper with what many players believe is the pinnacle of their sport. One only needed to listen to Indian captain Virat Kohli's views on the issue. "With Test cricket, day-night Test is the most that can be changed," he said.

But why dilute something that doesn’t require fixing, at least in the short-term? Having just introduced the World Test Championship, there is no need for the ICC to further tamper with what many players believe is the pinnacle of their sport. One only needed to listen to Indian captain Virat Kohli’s views on the issue. “With Test cricket, day-night Test is the most that can be changed,” he said.

“If you are talking about four-day Tests, then you are only talking about getting numbers in and entertainment ... the intent will not be right ... after that there might be three-day Tests. Where do you end?” Of course, Kohli isn’t the only one to have spoken out. Some of the game’s leading voices, including former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, do not agree with the further tinkering of the format.

There is also the theory that the ICC wants to press ahead with four-day Tests so that more one-day games (T20Is and ODIs) can be squeezed into an already packed calendar. Granted, crowds are an important indicator of sporting health but what has been killing Test cricket isn’t the format itself, but docile pitches, boring draws and very strong teams. However, nothing sets the pulses racing like a tense final-day finish, with variables like pitch, weather and the age of the ball. This is why most players—the ultimate stakeholders of any sport—still hold it dear. One can only hope that the ICC presses the pause button and listens to them before doing something that future generations will regret for decades.

India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

