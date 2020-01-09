Home Opinions Editorials

J K Rowling and the gender debate

The sex vs gender argument is one that has occupied feminists for over a century.

Published: 09th January 2020

Harry Potter entered the world a little over 22 years ago. Many people now under the age of 40, from across the world, grew up with J K Rowling’s beloved series that ended in 2007. At least two generations of people who grew up with Harry Potter imbibed its values of kindness, courage, tolerance, inclusion, social justice and the importance of doing the right thing. Scores of children, regardless of ethnicity, sexuality and gender identity saw themselves in the ragtag team of misfits fighting oppression. It was therefore a cause of great pain and disappointment to many of Rowling’s fans that she not only supported a woman known for her transphobic views but in doing so indicated that her own views were similar. Fans, trans and otherwise, quoted from the series to ask how a writer who had taught them tolerance, kindness and inclusion could hold views so far from them.

Rowling’s tweet from three weeks ago ended with: “...force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?” The woman she is referring to is Maya Forstater, who was known for making transphobic remarks on social media. When her contract at a charity was not renewed, Forstater sued the organisation for discrimination on the basis of her philosophical views. The employment tribunal ruled against her. Forstater’s view, which Rowling appears to share, is that sex is immutable.

The sex vs gender argument is one that has occupied feminists for over a century. Most feminists have come to the conclusion that the notion of ‘biology is destiny’ is flawed. They argue that gender is a product of social conditioning while some say that sex, too, is the same. Therefore the belief that sex assigned at birth cannot be at odds with one’s gender identity and that a person cannot be of the gender they identify as is a denial of their human rights, dignity and autonomy. It would do well for Rowling to accept the overtures of LGBTQ groups such as GLAAD and Stonewall and learn for herself how her words have hurt her fans, trans and cis alike.

