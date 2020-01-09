Home Opinions Editorials

Urgent lift needed from the 5%-growth abyss

The only consolation seems to be that the second half performance of 5.2% growth is better than the first half, which was a dismal 4.8%.

Published: 09th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Economic growth,

For representational purposes

The Centre has confirmed earlier projections that India’s economy will grow at 5% for the current financial year, the slowest since FY 2009 when the world faced a financial crisis and GDP growth hit a low of 3.1%. The only consolation seems to be that the second-half performance of 5.2% growth is better than the first half, which was a dismal 4.8%. While this and other indicators signal the bottoming out of the slowdown, and possible better times next fiscal, the massive slowdown this FY has left a yawning `2-3 lakh crore revenue shortfall—a deficit the government is struggling to bridge.

The first of the green shoots suggest that many of the government measures in the last few months—the cut in corporate taxes, providing aid for completing housing projects, etc.,—aimed at boosting consumption and private investment are finally bearing fruit. But there is hardly any let up in the current challenging times. With the clouds of war again forming over West Asia, there is nervousness in the markets and crude’s price is inching up. At home, manufacturing growth is the lowest since 2006. For the construction industry, crucial for job formation, growth this year will be a miserable 3.2%, compared to last year’s 8.7%. Seen together with the continuing poor sales of the auto industry, recessionary conditions seem to be persisting.

With the new Budget just weeks away from being unveiled, there is pressure on the Union finance minister to be liberal with more concessions. These may include reducing the personal income tax rate, which will put more money in family pockets, and hopefully result in more consumption. Increasing government spending will also keep the growth wheels turning, especially when current figures indicate very slow private investment. Data has also shown that the skills development plan of the government has fallen short of target by more than half and the rural jobs development programme is grossly underfinanced. When it appears the slowdown is likely to continue, these areas need urgent attention.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GDP growth economic slowdown recession Indian economy
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp