Home Opinions Editorials

Opening up coal mining welcome, but will it help?

This week’s Cabinet decision was prompted by the fact that India’s coal imports were rising sharply though we have the fifth largest global coal reserves estimated at 319 billion metric tons.

Published: 11th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

In a welcome move, the Cabinet has opened up coal mining to all players without any of the old command economy restrictions in a bid to attract more investors, especially large foreign investors who could help make the vital sector efficient. Earlier only state-run miners such as the mammoth Coal India, or steel mills and power plants that use coal were allowed to lease and mine the mineral. Open trade in coal was also a strictly taboo subject. Though technically 100% FDI was allowed in coal, none of the big global players such as BHP Billiton, Peabody Energy and Arch Coal were interested in coming to India due to the restrictions.

This week’s Cabinet decision was prompted by the fact that India’s coal imports were rising sharply though we have the fifth largest global coal reserves estimated at 319 billion metric tons. Between April-Nov 2019, India imported 161 MT of coal. The number has been rising every year and is on course to rise by 33% this year compared to imports three years ago.

However, there is no guarantee that this move would enthuse large multinational miners to flock here. For one there is no clarity on pricing. Will firms be free to set prices or will it be done by a state authority? Without a remunerative price, few would be willing to invest billions of dollars in the latest mining techniques. Further, miners have to currently pay huge amounts upfront to get a mine after winning an auction. This is such a big damper that auctions in the last few years either drew a blank or had a tepid response.

Despite promises for a single-window clearance, multiple layers of permissions from many agencies including the state government are needed, making starting mining operations an arduous task. The other problem is that coal has a ‘dirty fuel’ tag and few global lenders are willing to put their money into the sector. Under these circumstances we may see Coal India being replaced by local business houses without the much-needed flow of foreign investment and technology into the sector that could perk up production and improve the quality of coal sold in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp