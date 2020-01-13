Heed the climate warning

The climate emergency of epic proportions in Australia, which has necessitated the evacuation of a whopping 2.5 lakh people from their homes and the culling of 10,000 camels as they drink too much water, is a wake-up call for India and other major world economies. This comes barely a month after the UN’s climate change negotiations ended in Chile without any concrete agreements.

Interestingly, Australia itself was criticised heavily for trying to evade its emissions targets. It wanted to use the carbon credits assigned to it under the Kyoto Protocol, which is a precursor to the climate accord, to meet its targets under the Paris Accord. Essentially, this would mean that Australia, the world’s largest coal exporter, took no new action to combat climate change.

It’s not just about Australia. Almost all developed countries have fallen short in meeting the promises they made in Copenhagen, Cancun and Kyoto. Not just that, while they promised USD 1 trillion as climate finance to developing nations to cut carbon emissions, not even 2 per cent of that money has been delivered in the last decade. That does not mean the developing world, India included, can remain complacent. Just last week, the IMD said that 2010-19 was India’s hottest decade since records started in 1901.

The consequences of this warming for India will not be different from what Australia is currently facing. The pressure on water resources, which are already facing severe strain, will grow multifold. This will have a direct impact on food production, hygiene, and thereby, public health.

According to a NITI Aayog report, 21 major cities will reach zero groundwater levels this year. While there are doubts about this claim, the water crisis is real: 12% of our population lives in ‘day zero’ scenario, where there’s no piped water supply. Climate catastrophes that could lead us to an economic and human rights crisis have been pushed to the sidelines of the national debate. It’s time they are given due attention.